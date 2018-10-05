Hollyoaks reveals Louis has a secret wife – Martine!

Hollyoaks has revealed newcomer Martine Deveraux’s big secret – she’s married to Louis Loveday!

E4’s episode shown on Friday 5 October confirmed the bombshell as Louis returned to the village after spending the summer in Hong Kong on an overseas teaching assignment, closely followed by Simone’s glamorous air hostess sister Martine who viewers quickly discovered had tied the knot with the cheating teacher.

Leela Lomax is oblivious to her boyfriend’s infidelity, having almost caught him out when she found a bra in his pocket which he managed to cover by claiming it was a saucy present for the blonde beauty.

Lothario Louis doesn’t seem in any hurry to own up to Leela, and there’s clearly lots the audience needs to be brought up to speed on about how the wedding came about – and how long Louis and Martine can keep it quiet.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, ex-Eternal singer Kelle Bryan, who is playing Martine, teased the twist for her character: “It’s going to change everything for everybody close around her. It will cause disruption and Louis will not want Martine around, despite their history!”

