EastEnders: Sharon and Keanu busted – but who’s got the voicemail?

The sizzling affair between EastEnders‘ Sharon Mitchell and toy boy Keanu Taylor is on the verge of being exposed thanks to a saucy voicemail accidentally left on someone’s phone – but the identity of who received the call is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode (Friday 5 October) saw Sharanu sneak into the Arches for an innuendo-laden liaison, well and truly back on after Sharon tried to end the age-gap romance. The pair tumbled into the backseat of a car where things got very steamy – so steamy in fact Mrs Mitchell didn’t notice she’d dropped her phone, which then proceeded to make an unwanted call to one of her contacts.

We then cut to a ringing, but unattended, mobile in the cafe, while Sharon’s phone left a voicemail that is presumably incriminating audio of her and Keanu indulging in a spot of ‘Home James’ role play.

But who got the booty call? What will they do with the evidence Sharon is cheating on Phil with a younger man? And will they hang onto it until Christmas Day so they can play it in a packed Queen Vic, recreating 1994’s iconic Sharongate reveal of Shazza and Phil’s betrayal of Grant? Let’s consider the prime suspects…

Louise Mitchell

Lou’s been in plot limbo for ages in dire need of a purpose, and the ideal person to be in the know about Sharon’s infidelity would be someone close to Phil for maximum blackmail potential – who better than his darling daughter? There’s a fleeting glimpse of her in the new autumn trailer where she looks like she means business.

Mel Owen

When Walford’s two blonde bombshells took over the E20 it promised an edgy partnership built on an uneasy truce with room for clashes over a competitive quest to be the queen bee of Walford. Now they just seem to take turns in doing the accounts and are barely in each other’s orbit. Mel may be tied up with her duplicitous but dull ex Ray Kelly, but having one over on her frenemy might reignite their rivalry – Sharon is still jealous that Mel slept with Phil.

Kathy Beale

The phone was in Kathy’s cafe (we’d know that strawberry table cloth anywhere. Unless Joanna’s Cafe has stolen the decor), maybe it called the lady herself? There’s no real love lost between Kaff and Shaz, though they have bonded over the trials of being Mrs Phil Mitchell. Would Kathy blab to Phil out of loyalty to her ex-husband, giving us a very welcome rematch of Kathy V Sharon following their epic Arches fight in 2015 when Kathy pummelled her enemy’s head into a car bonnet? Happy days.

Ian Beale

Of course Sharon might get lucky and have called someone who’ll agree to keep her secret giving her a much-needed confidante as this storyline progresses (she’ll need someone to talk to as she faces the inevitable ‘should I leave my husband for a man young enough to be my grandson?’ crossroads). Entrepreneur Ian could’ve been checking in on his empire and left his phone behind. He can be trusted to never rat on his BFF over nemesis Phil, although he might not able to help himself rub Mr Mitchell’s nose in it and and come Christmas it could slip out after one too many sherries…

Max Branning

Is all forgiven between Max and the Mitchells now after the Lucy Beale murder framing business? We’ve lost track, but barely a year ago the brooding Branning hated Phil enough to try and kill him. Max hasn’t exactly turned over a new leaf, it’s more like he’s lightly thumbed one, and giving him some power with which to threaten the mighty Mitchell empire might give the character his wicked mojo back. Why not get wife Rainie involved too? She’s got beef with Phil from their crack addiction days.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.