Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
EastEnders releases brand new autumn 2018 trailer

EastEnders releases brand new autumn 2018 trailer

Hayley gives birth, Sharon and Keanu rumbled, and Dr Legg's return all teaseed

Screen Shot 2018-10-05 at 11.23.12

EastEnders has released an exciting new trailer giving a sneak preview of the big storylines ahead for the next few months, with the intriguing tagline: ‘Secrets are never kept’ suggesting many big plots are set to come to a head as autumn sets in.

Advertisement

Posted to the soap’s official Twitter account today, Friday 5 October, stories such as Keanu Taylor and Sharon Mitchell’s affair, the birth of Hayley Slater and Alfie Moon’s baby and a crisis in the Carters as Linda turns her back on Mick are all teased in the 90-second clip, which you can watch below.

There’s also a look at Dr Harold Legg’s comeback as original cast member Leonard Fenton returns for the first time in over a decade, along with Ruby Allen’s much-discussed sexual consent plot which puts a strain on Stacey and Martin Fowler’s marriage in the dramatic aftermath, Mel Owen’s suspicion of secretive lover Ray Kelly, and Jack Branning’s one-night stand with sister-in-law Rainie threatening to be exposed…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

Screen Shot 2018-10-05 at 11.23.12
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen-Shot-2018-05-25-at-14.42.40-e2599cf

Who is the father of Hayley’s baby on EastEnders? And why does Stacey think it’s Martin?

bbcjh

EastEnders: Hayley and Keanu set for surprise romance?

EastEnders -April-June 2018 - 5709

EastEnders: Martin rages when he discovers Stacey and Hayley’s big betrayal

pjimage-98

All the EastEnders arrivals, exits and returns still to come in 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more