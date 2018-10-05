EastEnders releases brand new autumn 2018 trailer

EastEnders has released an exciting new trailer giving a sneak preview of the big storylines ahead for the next few months, with the intriguing tagline: ‘Secrets are never kept’ suggesting many big plots are set to come to a head as autumn sets in.

Posted to the soap’s official Twitter account today, Friday 5 October, stories such as Keanu Taylor and Sharon Mitchell’s affair, the birth of Hayley Slater and Alfie Moon’s baby and a crisis in the Carters as Linda turns her back on Mick are all teased in the 90-second clip, which you can watch below.

Lies may break them. The truth could tear them apart.#EastEnders. Autumn trailer. @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/kBG5jZWloO — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) October 5, 2018

There’s also a look at Dr Harold Legg’s comeback as original cast member Leonard Fenton returns for the first time in over a decade, along with Ruby Allen’s much-discussed sexual consent plot which puts a strain on Stacey and Martin Fowler’s marriage in the dramatic aftermath, Mel Owen’s suspicion of secretive lover Ray Kelly, and Jack Branning’s one-night stand with sister-in-law Rainie threatening to be exposed…

