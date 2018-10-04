Viewers gave the Line of Duty series 4 finale a glistening five stars

What. An. Ending.

Last night we were treated to the twist-packed mind-melting final episode of Line of Duty series four. And from Roz Huntley’s confession to Ted Hastings’ super pistol aim, to the unveiling of the balaclava man men, the BBC’s corrupt cop drama gave everything viewers wanted: TV drama at its best.

Tears at the end. The best actors. Characters we feel for. Suspenseful, stimulating, superb television. #LineofDuty https://t.co/QyJDKVyiAN — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) April 30, 2017

#LineofDuty WOW! We've been gripped from start to finish. Great job! @Vicky_McClure and the rest of the cast. #whenisseries5 — Vicki Burn (@vickiwilky_burn) May 1, 2017

#LineofDuty what an incredible programme. First series we have watched and we were glued to it. Brilliant, brilliant show. Well done cast — Neil Park (@neilpark74) May 1, 2017

@Line_of_duty was simply fantastic! Well done to Jed Mercurio, all the cast and crew for making the best ever #drama on TV! #LineofDuty — Ginger and Nuts (@gingerandnuts) May 1, 2017

If the incredible #LineofDuty cast don’t make the awards the #BAFTA nominations this year, I’m a #bentcopper — Eponine3193 (@Eponine3193) April 30, 2017

In particular, telly-watchers singled out Thandie Newton’s performance as DCI Roz Huntley, the “wee witch” who confessed to murdering Tim Ifield, before she turned to arrest criminal lawyer Jimmy Lakewell.

"Am I still a police officer?" Roz giving us Chills! Actual Chills! Do the right thing Roz! 🙋🙋🙋 #Lineofduty pic.twitter.com/tsx1ej4FHL — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) April 30, 2017

I actually briefly felt sorry for Roz during her confession. Great performance by @thandienewton & writing from Jed Mercurio #LineofDuty — James Gill (@jamiegillmore) April 30, 2017

I've gone from hating Roz to loving her #lineofduty — Pippa (@pipparlupton) April 30, 2017

Roz Huntley. Am I still a police officer. Yes, looks left. "Your under arrest" Superb. #LineofDuty — DARREN MCR ❤️ (@darren_tenerife) April 30, 2017

#LineofDuty wow what an amazing last episode, so many twists! Absolutely loved how Roz got Lakewell in that interview 👏 well done everyone + — Samantha Roberts (@sammiela) April 30, 2017

Secretly wanted Roz to get away with it… great job by @thandienewton #LineofDuty — chris clark (@clarkchris18) April 30, 2017

@thandienewton full marks on your performance in #LineofDuty I was scared of you, hated you and felt sorry for you as Roz! — Victoria Oyler (@VictoriaOyler) April 30, 2017

And although cops Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) saved AC-12 by the episode’s end, some said they should put their efforts into another role…

One thing I can say confidently following #LineofDuty tonight. That these three and these three alone, should be the ones negotiating Brexit pic.twitter.com/ldRVjsVrfQ — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) April 30, 2017

In fact, it looks like the soon-to-made Ted Hastings Party could do well in the upcoming general election…

Is it too late to get Ted Hastings to run for Prime Minister? #LineofDuty — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 30, 2017

#LineofDuty

Ted Hastings versus Trump.

Just a thought. — Oscar Dismore (@oscardismore) May 1, 2017

Still got #LineofDuty questions. Hard to say but is Ted 'fella' Hastings H?? — Cathy C (@711cathy) May 1, 2017

Fell asleep and missed the last episode, just watched it now. Could it really be Ted Hastings, the top dog?? #LineofDuty — Nic (@N1C0L4_M) May 1, 2017

Why would Tim Ifield own a paddle brush and who the hell hangs up a tracksuit?? #LineofDuty drama at its best. Well done @BBC — Lea Walters (@leasmithwalters) May 1, 2017

Hopefully we’ll find out the answers in the next series (which we may be waiting quite a while for).

This article was originally published on 1 May 2017