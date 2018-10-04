Line of Duty viewers surprised by the fate of Steve Arnott

Line of Duty fans were relieved (and a little surprised) to see DS Steve Arnott regain consciousness after a brutal attack and four-story fall onto concrete that would have killed a lesser man.

The copper, played by Martin Compston, was attacked by the balaclava-wearing killer who clubbed him with a baseball bat and sent him hurtling through the air onto the concrete floor below in last week’s shocking cliffhanger.

He may have an impressive list of injuries (fractured skill, fractured vertebrae, broken pelvis, broken leg, busted ribs) but most importantly, he “the Waistcoat” isn’t dead.

Steve is conscious 🎉🎉 #LineofDuty — Marissa Thomas ⚽ (@marissatom16) April 16, 2017

The episode seemed particularly apt on Easter Sunday.

It is EASTER and DS STEVE ARNOTT HAS RISEN #LineofDuty — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) April 16, 2017

Plot twist: Steve Arnott has an adamantium shell. #LineofDuty — David Brown (@MrDavidEBrown) April 16, 2017

Steve Arnott after a three-storey fall and a skull fracture. I look more ropey than that after one pint too many. #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/QmGNYHBW1v — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) April 16, 2017

