Line of Duty series 4 episode 4 review: Thandie Newton’s Roz Huntley proves she’s a force to be reckoned with

What happened Hastings?! You were supposed to be untouchable. Infallible. The king of sass. But Roz got you on the back foot in that interview room. She out-sassed you. We’re not angry, we’re just disappointed.

Alas, nobody’s perfect. We’ll take you off your pedestal now.

Yes, that is the exact moment where Hastings realised he’d been outsmarted – albeit hopefully temporarily – by his opponent Roz. Her performance in that interview room was one of many times in the last hour that our preconceptions were challenged. We’ll never underestimate Roz again.

With her injured arm firmly (and suspiciously) hidden under the table, Roz succeeded in completely undermining AC-12’s case against her, with a series of damning accusations including sexism and corruption. She pointed out that not only had the unit’s big investigations all been against women, but also that Hastings had failed to promote them. She even dug up the dirty on Steve and Lindsay Denton.

Hastings, like us, was left wondering where on earth Roz had got all this information from?! Even after he dropped the KRG-13 anomaly bomb, she still got the upper hand. And she knew that Kate was an undercover AC-12 officer. Oh dear, oh dear.

It looks, increasingly, like Roz got the stats and gossip on AC-12 by flirting outrageously with the ridiculously wet Hilton. I mean, if you’re going to get it on with anyone from work, it’s not going to be him, is it?

Roz clearly knew this as she didn’t actually sleep with him, just hinted at it. In terms of where he’s getting the information from, that’s a whole other story. A story that might just involve Maneet.

Lovely, innocent Maneet – or so we thought. Near the end of the episode there was a right shocker where we saw her slipping Hilton an envelope. Could she be the leak in AC-12? The thought alone is unnerving. We would need to seriously re-evaluate some things if it turned out Maneet was a baddie.

But that’s what this show does, infuriatingly well: as soon as you’re almost certain of something, it throws you off kilter. Or worse, someone is killed off. RIP Danny Waldron, Tim Ifield and Lindsay Denton.

And finally, it all ended on a bizarre and sinister note with Nick and Roz whose marriage is so loveless it gives the Atwoods in Broadchurch a run for their money. The closing scenes saw Mr Huntley lurking in the hallway looking very evil indeed. We know he’s aware that Roz was up to something far worse than an affair on the night of Tim’s death. But what’s he going to do about it?

Just when we thought he might be about to hurt her, she saw him and the pair reverted back to domesticity and said goodnight.

Let’s see if he cracks next week…

This article was originally published in April 2017