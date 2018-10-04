Everybody thought they had spotted the twist in Line of Duty series 4 episode 2

Line of Duty series 4 took another devious twist – but not quite in the way we were expecting.

Advertisement

In episode two of Line of Duty, DCI Roz Huntley overhears a forensics officer bagging up a key piece of evidence, writing out the reference number KRG-13.

The only thing is, Huntley thought she heard KRG-30, as we saw her write the number down on her hand to remember.

She later attempted to tamper with the evidence in order to conceal her involvement in the murder of Tim Ifield – but viewers had spotted the slip-up.

13, not 30!! That's going to be massive. #LineofDuty — Tombo (@Tombo_h) April 2, 2017

#LineofDuty So how many of us thought…'It was 13 wasn't it? She wrote 30' ? 👍😄 — ѕтєνє (@bjstevec) April 2, 2017

#LineofDuty I shouted 13 not 30 repeatedly. Why am I protecting the baddy? What does this say about me? Am I a Trump supporter??? — Sara Brown (@Sara_Brown21) April 2, 2017

Did she write the wrong code down i thought it was 13 not 30 #LineofDuty — Leslie Milnes (@LeslieMilnes) April 2, 2017

I've been on the Shiraz and even I can remember KRG-13. #LineofDuty — Paddy Magrane (@PaddyMagrane) April 2, 2017

Even the series’ star Thandie Newton was shouting at the screen watching back home…

KRG 30…!?!?!?!?!?! Come on Roz!!!!!!!! — Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) April 2, 2017

However, just when we thought we knew how this was going to end, Line of Duty caught us off guard again. Huntley spotted her error when she switched the evidence bags with the vital blood samples, and hastily scribbled a correction.

It was enough to put both the murder investigation and AC-12 off the scent – but for how long?

Viewers think this last-minute switcheroo still might come back to haunt her.

#LineofDuty she misheard 13/30 -yes!!! Oh wait she figured it out – Noooooooo!!! — lisa marie 🇬🇧 (@prettyboots) April 2, 2017

If "30 oops we meant 13" doesn't drop her in it…. #LineofDuty — Líam (@doktorb) April 2, 2017

She won't get away with it 🙈 She has already lost control & planted evidence will convince AC12 of her guilt. She is toast #LineofDuty — Daliso Mweene (@Daliso_AFC) April 2, 2017

Even if not everyone’s entirely sure the little fridge scene is ENTIRELY accurate…

@Line_of_duty I'm a biologist & I love #LineofDuty. But DNA evidence isn't kept in an open fridge, more or less next to the vending machine. — Hennie Inglis (@HennieInglis) April 3, 2017

Advertisement

Want to know more? Check out our best recaps and theories below, and find out how to put your questions to the cast here.