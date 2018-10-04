EastEnders: where have you seen Ray Kelly before? Who is actor Sean Mahon?

EastEnders’ Ray Kelly is making his presence felt in Albert Square as he worms his way back into ex-wife Mel Owen’s life. The intimidating Irishman, and brother of feisty gangster boss Ciara Maguire, has manipulated stepson Hunter into keeping quiet about him being deep undercover on a police sting, and violently attacked old friend Jeff who almost exposed his secret identity to the locals.

As he targets love rival Jack Branning for trying to prove he’s got something to hide and is duping Mel, Ray is set to reveal an increasingly sinister side as the audience gets to know more about the character – can he be trusted? Is he really working uncover? And what is his true agenda for being in Walford?

While trying to put the pieces of the plot together, you may also be wracking your brains as to where you’ve seen actor Sean Mahon – who plays Ray – before. Pre-EastEnders, he was best known for his role as another maverick cop, Brian McGonigle, in hit Irish police drama Red Rock, in which he appeared between 2015 and 2016 and was nominated for a Best Actor IFTA (Irish Film and Television Academy, the Irish Baftas).

Mahon has won acclaim for prestigious Broadway stage work including The Seafarer and The 39 Steps, and appeared in the Oscar-winning film Philomena alongside Judi Dench and Steve Coogan in which he played Michael Hess, the real-life ‘lost’ son of Dench’s title character.

Other high-profile movies to feature the actor include Zero Dark Thirty, Mr and Mrs Smith and Hulk.