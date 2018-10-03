What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?
Everything you need to know about the chat show's return for its thirteenth series
The Jonathan Ross show is back with a whole new line-up of stars on his sofa. Here’s what you need to know…
What time is it on?
The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturdays at 9.15pm on ITV.
Who’s on the sofa this week?
The host is joined on the sofa by sweary chef Gordon Ramsay, First dates’ Fred Sirieix and Gino D’Acamp, Bear Grylls, and the hilarious Romesh Ranganathan. This week’s music comes courtesy of Rita Ora.
How many episodes will there be in the new series?
12 instalments have been confirmed.
Where is it filmed?
Funny you should ask. The new series of The Jonathan Ross Show will become the first show to be filmed at Television Centre – the old home of the BBC. Since its closure in 2013, the site has been undergoing a major renovation, retaining three of its original studios. Ross’s show – which airs on BBC’s rival ITV – will be recorded in the newly-refurbished Studio TC1.