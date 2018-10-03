Emmerdale to film an all-female episode for International Women’s Day

Emmerdale is to break new ground next year when it produces an episode with an all-female creative team. Executive producer Jane Hudson, who took over the reins on the ITV soap earlier this year, outlined her plans at a press event at the Emmerdale studios in Leeds, commenting:

Advertisement

“We’re doing something rather special on March 8th, which is International Women’s Day. We’ve now got two female producers and a female executive producer – which is the first time a soap has had an all-female team. Now, don’t get me wrong – I love men, I’m a big fan of men, I’m frantically on Tinder and Bumble all the time. If anyone’s got any tips on dating let me know.

“We are going to have an episode that is produced by a female, directed by a female and written by a female. The entire cast will be female, including all the background artists and we will have almost an almost entirely female crew. What they don’t realise is that we’ll be giving some of the men the traditional female roles for the day. so we’ll all be bringing our kids in for them to look after.

“We’re really excited to be doing it and recognising International Women’s Day and do our bit for it.”

Hudson took over at Emmerdale in June following the exit of Iain MacLeod, who took the helm at Coronation Street following the resignation of its then producer Kate Oates.

Emmerdale’s assistant producer Kate Brooks then became producer alongside series script producer Laura Shaw, who also became a producer. The restructure now sees Brooks and Shaw produce blocks of episodes on a rotational basis and take responsibility for the day-to-day running of the programme.

Hudson also gave assembled journalists a tease as to what viewers can expect to see during this year’s festive season and into the new year, stating: “We’ve got a wedding at Christmas. I’m not going to tell you who, but let’s just say it will bring a different flavour to the village than you’ve had before.

“We will be sending Paddy and Marlon off on a little adventure next year, around February time. One of them will make quite a big discovery. We have a proposal next year between two of our characters and it’ll be very romantic. And we have got huge rifts coming up in the Dingle clan that will blow apart two of our most loved characters – and who knows if they will ever get back to where they used to be.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers