Poldark series 4 episode 1 new images revealed: trouble is brewing for Ross Poldark

Ross Poldark will have a LOT to worry about in the first episode of Poldark series four, if these first look images are anything to go by.

The Cornish captain is still struggling to come to terms with his wife’s infidelity while watching the people around him suffer at the hands of Truro MP George Warleggan.

It all could have been very different if Ross had accepted the nomination and run for a seat in Westminster himself. But when things take a turn for the worse in Truro, will he be able to take action?

Meanwhile, there’s drama for Morwenna, big questions for Dwight and Caroline, and Elizabeth’s determined to keep her husband happy.

But don’t just take our word for it – check out the new images from episode one and see for yourself.

Poldark season four starts on Sunday September 30 at 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS

This article was originally published in June 2018