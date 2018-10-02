Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Poldark series 4 episode 1 new images revealed: trouble is brewing for Ross Poldark

Poldark series 4 episode 1 new images revealed: trouble is brewing for Ross Poldark

Aidan Turner's Cornish Captain is set to make a dramatic return to TV – but will George Warleggan's cruel reprisals break him?

Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark in Series 4

Ross Poldark will have a LOT to worry about in the first episode of Poldark series four, if these first look images are anything to go by.

Advertisement

The Cornish captain is still struggling to come to terms with his wife’s infidelity while watching the people around him suffer at the hands of Truro MP George Warleggan.

It all could have been very different if Ross had accepted the nomination and run for a seat in Westminster himself. But when things take a turn for the worse in Truro, will he be able to take action?

Meanwhile, there’s drama for Morwenna, big questions for Dwight and Caroline, and Elizabeth’s determined to keep her husband happy.

But don’t just take our word for it – check out the new images from episode one and see for yourself.

Poldark season four starts on Sunday September 30 at 9/8c, Masterpiece on PBS

Advertisement

This article was originally published in June 2018

Tags

All about Poldark

Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark in Series 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

2018 Dramas Poldark Outlander and The Cry

15 great new dramas still to come in 2018

(SEAC)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders spoilers: Laurie Brett to return as Jane Beale for more episodes

imagenotavailable1

Blue Peter presenters… where are they now?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more