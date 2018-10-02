Holby City: where have you seen Leah Faulkner before? Who is actress Hannah Daniel?

There’s a new arrival on Holby City tonight in the form of Leah Faulkner, a junior doctor who has an eventful first shift when she struggles with a problematic first patient and catches the eye of Serena Campbell in the process.

Cardiff-born actress Hannah Daniel will be a familiar face to BBC drama fans, having featured as a series regular in crime drama Hinterland (as DS Sian Owens) and in the thriller Keeping Faith (as Cerys Jones).

Prior to this, Daniel was seen in the 2005 TV movie Dad (as Millie James) as well as the S4C Welsh-language series Gwaith/Cartref playing the role of Beca Matthews. The 32-year-old also made guest appearances in a 2005 episode of Casualty and a 2015 episode of Doctors.

The actress has also worked on stage at the Bloomsbury Theatre, Theatre 503 and The Arches, Glasgow. A bilingual comedy web series Bumrush (co-written with Daf Palfrey) was commissioned for development by S4C.