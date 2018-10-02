Accessibility Links

Emmerdale teases Kim Tate’s death in fatal fall – but who pushes her?

The bitch is back - and possibly dead

Kim Tate’s much-anticipated return to Emmerdale may turn out to be the character’s swan song as the iconic bad girl is pushed down the stairs at Home Farm next week during her epic comeback at stepgrandson Joe’s masquerade ball. Will she survive her terrifying plummet, and who tries to kill her?

The vengeful villainess is back on our screens for the first time in almost 20 years on Monday 8 October when Graham Foster meets the toxic Tate at the prison gates as she’s released from incarceration, the law having obviously caught up with her at some point after she fled in a helicopter with toddler son James in 1999 to avoid being caught by the cops for her crimes.

What links Graham and Kim remains a mystery for now, and we can only assume she’s the person on the other end of those secret phone calls, but the enigmatic man servant is horrified when the gold-digging glamour puss tells him he needs to get rid of Joe as part of their plan…

In a special week of epic excitement to mark soap’s biggest comeback of the year, each episode takes place on the same, action-packed day in the village as guests gather for the Home Farm charity masquerade bash.

During the countdown to the event, guilt-stricken Graham appears to switch allegiances and gives Joe £100,000, warning him to flee while he can – potentially scuppering the surprise wedding young Mr Tate has planned at the hospital chapel for him and girlfriend Debbie Dingle, who is keeping vigil at sickly daughter Sarah Sugden’s bedside.

As the ball begins back at the big house, the guests assemble on the driveway to await the arrival of the grand prize in the charity auction – a swanky new sports car. But when the vehicle pulls up, everyone is stunned to see Kim stepping out, declaring herself the true owner of Home Farm!

Inviting the revellers back inside to ‘her’ manor, the fireworks really begin when conniving Kim unleashes her famous acid tongue as she lays into the locals, making enemies out of just about everybody.

She obviously pushes one of the guests that bit too far as the bolshy bitch later takes a dramatic tumble down the staircase and crashes – appropriately enough – into the champagne fountain.

With Claire King confirmed as only reprising her role for a brief time, has Emmerdale brought back one of their most famous residents only to sensationally kill them off? And which brave soul is brave enough to try and finish off the mighty Kim Tate?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

