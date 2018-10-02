Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Don’t worry, Anton du Beke is NOT quitting Strictly

Don’t worry, Anton du Beke is NOT quitting Strictly

The professional dancer has confirmed he's not going anywhere

Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke

The nation can breathe a sigh of relief, now that Anton du Beke has quashed rumours that he might be quitting Strictly.

Advertisement

The professional dancer took to social media to confirm he’s not ready to hang up his dancing shoes just yet, dismissing “rubbish” tabloid stories that suggested he might leave after growing frustrated with his celebrity dance partners.

“My loves, some people are reporting I’m quitting the show,” he wrote on Twitter. “Absolute rubbish! I’m NEVER quitting. Whether they want me or not, I’m never going! Love you all and love @bbcstrictly!”

Anton and his dance partner Susannah Constantine were the first to be eliminated from this year’s competition, after going up against Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off.

“Sadly, someone’s got to go, but I wish it wasn’t you because you’re wonderful to be with,” Anton said to Susannah after the judges unanimously voted them off. “I’m going to miss spending time with you in the studio.

“We’ve had a great time, we’ve had enormous amounts of fun, and you’re wonderful, and thank you very much indeed.”

The pair had set a new record for the lowest scoring Foxtrot in the show’s history.

Advertisement

 Strictly Come Dancing continues with Movie Week on Saturday 6th October at 6.30pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(ITV, MH)

Dancing on Ice 2019 contestants: who has joined the celebrity line-up?

James Jordan and Bryan McFadden in Dancing on Ice, ITV

James Jordan and Bryan McFadden confirmed as Dancing on Ice contestants

philip pullman getty

Philip Pullman asks fans to help him find lost ballpoint he used to write His Dark Materials

Charles Manson (Getty)

Manson: the Lost Tapes – new footage reveals how Charles Manson brainwashed his followers

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more