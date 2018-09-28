What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

The host is joined on the sofa by The Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, who discuss the latest series of the smash-hit show. Also dropping by is comedian Mo Gilligan, whose UK tour begins in October. Featuring music from Olly Murs. How many episodes will there be in the new series?

12 instalments have been confirmed.

Where is it filmed?

Funny you should ask. The new series of The Jonathan Ross Show will become the first show to be filmed at Television Centre – the old home of the BBC. Since its closure in 2013, the site has been undergoing a major renovation, retaining three of its original studios. Ross’s show – which airs on BBC’s rival ITV – will be recorded in the newly-refurbished Studio TC1.