Hollyoaks teases final showdown for Hunter and Mac

Hollyoaks’ Hunter McQueen returns from a holiday next week and announces his plan to move to Brighton with new love interest Asha Kaur. However, when the teen sees arch-enemy Mac Nightingale is out of his coma and back in the village, will his happy ending be ruined by the man who killed Hunter’s true love, Asha’s sister Neeta?

Advertisement

“When Hunter gets back from a short break with Asha, he’s greeted by Mac – the last person he expected to see,” says Theo Graham, who plays the teen twin. “Within seconds he’s fired up and becomes determined to get his own back on Mac…”

Neeta’s death almost a year ago had a huge impact on Hunter. The pair fought huge odds to become a couple, notably the age gap and the fact Neeta was the lad’s teacher, but her life was cut tragically short during the Hollyoaks High explosion when mean Mac let her die as revenge for her cheating on him with Hunter, who subsequently suffered with anxiety and pill addiction in the wake of losing his soul mate.

Luckily he got a second chance at happiness over the summer when he met and quickly fell for Neeta’s younger sister Asha. “It’s not that he’s settling for Asha simply because Neeta died and she reminds him of her,” continues Graham, “the feelings are genuine, but he does see the resemblance in personality and looks. Also, they both lost someone who was important to them, so I feel like they have been there for each other. It’s just nice to see Hunter smile and be happy Hunts!”

Seeing Mac brings some very bad memories flooding back, however. “Hunter knows what Mac is capable of so he’s definitely anxious. He’s angry that Alfie and Cindy have accepted him into their home and becomes determined to expose Mac.”

This puts a spanner in the works with regards to Hunter’s fresh start down south with Asha – does Graham think his character will stay put in order to bring his rivalry with Mac to an end – by whatever means necessary? “Hunter plans to go to art college in Brighton to be closer to Asha, as they want to make a real go of things – but now he’s seen Mac is back, will he still go through with it? Or will he stay in the village to show everyone what Mac truly is?”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.