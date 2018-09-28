Coronation Street’s Ryan Connor to be arrested following Cormac’s shock death

Ryan Connor will face arrest in next week’s Coronation Street following the sudden death of Cormac Truman, despite Michelle’s best efforts to protect her son. Shock scenes just shown on the ITV soap saw Ryan fail to call an ambulance in time to save Cormac, who he’d found fitting on the floor of the Connors’ flat after taking a drug overdose. Fearing a reprisal attack from Cormac’s ruthless father Ronan, Michelle insisted that they must all lie to the police and make out that Cormac was dead when Ryan found him.

Next week’s episodes of Corrie will see Ryan stick to the agreed story that Cormac was beyond help by the time he got back to the flat, only to eventually buckle under the strain and tell Sophie that he panicked and didn’t call an ambulance. Deciding to aid her friend, Sophie backs up Ryan’s version of events to the police.

Later on, though, the situation worsens when Robert shows Ryan and Michelle a report about the drug dealer who supplied Cormac being found dead. Now in a state of increasing panic, Ryan starts to blame himself for both deaths. Paula, meanwhile, is now insisting that Sophie go and tell the police the truth about what happened on the night in question.

By next Wednesday, Ryan has become so agitated about what Roan could do to him that he’s planning on doing a runner and suggests that Ali do the same. But before Ryan can take action, the police call round and after the bag of pills that Cormac planted are found in Ryan’s pocket, he’s arrested and taken off to the station.

During the subsequent police interview – and with Imran now acting as his solicitor – Ryan tells the investigating officers the truth about how he delayed contacting the emergency services. But the police warn Ryan that if the pills found in his pocket match those that killed Cormac, then he could still be in serious trouble.

Meanwhile, back on the Street, a menacing Ronan is warning Michelle that he’ll be waiting for Ryan when he gets out…

After hearing about Ronan’s not-so-veiled threats, Ryan decides that staying behind bars is a safer option than returning to his nearest and dearest. Hence him deliberately smashing up the police waiting room and kicking an officer in order to ensure that he’s locked up again. But in doing so, is he merely delaying an inevitable showdown with a vengeful Ronan?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.