Apple Tree Yard’s shocking third episode has fans itching for series finale

Emily Watson continues to be amazing in the BBC1 drama, with the final episode set to air this Monday night

Apple Tree Yard viewers were going to bed with a lot of questions last night.

The BBC1 drama’s third shocking episode aired on Sunday night, with Yvonne (Emily Watson) being arrested for murder and fans left asking ‘Who is Mark Costley?’.

However, we don’t have much longer to wait as the fourth and final episode airs tonight. Which was welcome relief to those who couldn’t bear to wait any longer…

Despite the incredible acting, twists in the plot and deception, some viewers simply couldn’t get over seeing Gavin and Stacey actor Steffan Rhodri on screen as DI Cleveland…

This article was originally published on 6 February 2017

Apple Tree Yard

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

