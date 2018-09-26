Emmerdale: where have you seen Charity’s dad Obadiah before? Who is actor Paul Copley?

Charity Dingle will come face to face with her father Obadiah in an emotive episode of Emmerdale tonight. The pair have been estranged ever since Obadiah threw his pregnant daughter out at the age of 13 and old wounds look set to resurface this evening when Charity demands to know why she was treated so badly.

“Charity wants answers about her past, and is nervous but determined to get them. She thinks she knows what she’s going to get by visiting her dad,” says actress Emma Atkins. But does Charity really know what she’s letting herself in for?

Obadiah is played by Yorkshire-born actor Paul Copley, who has been a regular face on TV since the early 1970s. His breakthrough role came in 1975 when he played the lead character of Ben Matthews in Ken Loach’s BBC1 drama Days of Hope.

Since then has appeared as the pathologist in Cracker, as Jerry Cook in BBC2’s This Life, Peter Quinlan in The Lakes, Ray Maloney on Queer as Folk, Ivor Priestley on Coronation Street and Clement McDonald on Torchwood.

Most recently, Copley has had prominent roles in Last Tango in Halifax (where he featured as Harry, the best friend of Derek Jacobi’s character Alan), Downton Abbey (where he played Mr Mason) and in Jimmy McGovern’s Broken (playing Joe Kerrigan).

His voice will also no doubt be familiar to listeners to Radio 4, where he featured for many years as Mr Long in the school-set King Street Junior. He was also the narrator on Channel 4’s How Clean is Your House?

