Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Emmerdale: where have you seen Charity’s dad Obadiah before? Who is actor Paul Copley?

Emmerdale: where have you seen Charity’s dad Obadiah before? Who is actor Paul Copley?

Copley will be a familiar face to many TV viewers

Obadiah

Charity Dingle will come face to face with her father Obadiah in an emotive episode of Emmerdale tonight. The pair have been estranged ever since Obadiah threw his pregnant daughter out at the age of 13 and old wounds look set to resurface this evening when Charity demands to know why she was treated so badly.

Advertisement

“Charity wants answers about her past, and is nervous but determined to get them. She thinks she knows what she’s going to get by visiting her dad,” says actress Emma Atkins. But does Charity really know what she’s letting herself in for?

Obadiah is played by Yorkshire-born actor Paul Copley, who has been a regular face on TV since the early 1970s. His breakthrough role came in 1975 when he played the lead character of Ben Matthews in  Ken Loach’s BBC1 drama Days of Hope.

Since then has appeared as the pathologist in Cracker, as Jerry Cook in BBC2’s This Life, Peter Quinlan in The Lakes, Ray Maloney on Queer as Folk, Ivor Priestley on Coronation Street and Clement McDonald on Torchwood.

26_09_EMM_CHARITY_DAD_01

Most recently, Copley has had prominent roles in Last Tango in Halifax (where he featured as Harry, the best friend of Derek Jacobi’s character Alan), Downton Abbey (where he played Mr Mason) and in Jimmy McGovern’s Broken (playing Joe Kerrigan).

His voice will also no doubt be familiar to listeners to Radio 4, where he featured for many years as Mr Long in the school-set King Street Junior. He was also the narrator on Channel 4’s How Clean is Your House?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Obadiah
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-09-24 at 08.29.03

Emmerdale: see Charity come face to face with her dad Obadiah – watch the full scene (Spoilers)

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 17th April 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8134 Thursday 26th April 2018 - 2nd ep Bails [ROCKY MARSHALL] makes Charity Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] a proposition which leaves her gobsmacked Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale: Charity gets shock offer from twisted Bails

itvjh

Emmerdale: Charity and her dad to reunite – “She wants answers” reveals Emma Atkins

Screen Shot 2017-08-25 at 09.57.54

Emmerdale: Frank is freed – will he get revenge on Megan and Charity?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more