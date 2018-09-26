Coronation Street: Steve caught in bed with Leanne! Here’s what happens next

It was a case of history repeating itself for Coronation Street‘s Steve McDonald when he was found cheating on fiancee Tracy Barlow with old flame Leanne Battersby – will this latest indiscretion with the mother of his son ruin another of his relationships?

Advertisement

Steve’s confusion at Tracy allowing him a ‘free pass’ was initially played for laughs in tonight’s episodes (Wednesday 26 September) as the gormless groom-to-be eventually realised he’d got the wrong end of the stick and his intended was talking about a pass to the spa at their wedding venue, not the chance to have no-strings nookie with another woman as a last hurrah before tying the knot.

But the penny dropping as to what she actually meant was a wake-up call for the McDonald man, who took the sign he was sorely tempted to take her up on the offer as evidence he didn’t love Tracy after all and should call off the wedding.

Bumping into Lee in the Rovers, who’d already crossed with the Barlow bitch about the naff page boy outfit she’d chosen for little Oliver, Steve offloaded to his old friend about his confused feelings, and ended up inadvertently offending the Battersby blonde about their previous one-night stand while Steve was married to Michelle that resulted in Oliver’s conception.

With Leanne feeling low and Steve in a dilemma, the reckless pair headed back to his flat to get hammered, while Tracy and Amy were off having a girly pampering session using the aforementioned ‘free pass’. A little while later, Peter went looking for Steve after Tracy called to say Amy had been rushed to hospital after falling at the spa. When no amount of banging on the door would drown out the loud music blaring from the flat, Tim gave Peter the spare keys and the fellas got an eyeful as they let themselves in and found Steve and Leanne in flagrante on the sofa.

Unsurprisingly, Steve claiming the thermostat was broken to explain why him and Leanne were both scantily clad and flushed of face didn’t convince Peter. After dispatching Ms Battersby and getting his clothes back on, embarrassed Steve rushed to the hospital and played the dutiful partner to a worried Tracy as Amy was taken in for an x-ray.

Quietly confronting his future brother-in-law, Peter demanded Steve come clean – which he promised to do once they knew Amy was okay. But on Friday 28 September it seems Steve is is no hurry to tell Tracy about his betrayal, and is desperate to stop furious Peter revealing all – especially when the couple run into him at the bistro. Will Tracy’s brother blab and ruin her dream of becoming Mrs McDonald for the second time? Are unlikely couple Steve and Leanne destined to end up together? And could their hook-up result in another pregnancy, just like the last time?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.