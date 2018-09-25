See what happens when Charity finds her dad – watch a clip from Wednesday’s Emmerdale

Charity has been left wanting answers from her dad at the close of tonight’s Emmerdale – and and it seems as though she might just get them in tomorrow’s episode of the ITV soap.

As fans saw in scenes just broadcast, Dingle patriarch Zak has now provided Charity with an address for her father Obadiah, a move that sets the scene for a father-daughter confrontation on Wednesday.

But what kind of reception will Charity get when she and Vanessa track Obadiah down? As can be seen in this sneak-peek look ahead, Charity’s dad seems quite ambivalent to the sudden appearance of his daughter after he taps on the window of her car and makes his presence known.

“You don’t have to do this,” says Vanessa, to which Charity replies: “I do.” All of which suggests that Charity will soon be following her dad inside his house… Find out what happens next when Emmerdale returns tomorrow at 7.00pm.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.