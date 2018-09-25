Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
See what happens when Charity finds her dad – watch a clip from Wednesday’s Emmerdale

See what happens when Charity finds her dad – watch a clip from Wednesday’s Emmerdale

Get a sneak-peek look at the father-daughter reunion

Screen Shot 2018-09-25 at 11.51.36

Charity has been left wanting answers from her dad at the close of tonight’s Emmerdale – and and it seems as though she might just get them in tomorrow’s episode of   the ITV soap.

Advertisement

As fans saw in scenes just broadcast, Dingle patriarch Zak has now provided Charity with an address for her father Obadiah, a move that sets the scene for a father-daughter confrontation on Wednesday.

But what kind of reception will Charity get when she and Vanessa track Obadiah down? As can be seen in this sneak-peek look ahead, Charity’s dad seems quite ambivalent to the sudden appearance of his daughter after he taps on the window of her car and makes his presence known.

“You don’t have to do this,” says Vanessa, to which Charity replies: “I do.” All of which suggests that Charity will soon be following her dad inside his house… Find out what happens next when Emmerdale returns tomorrow at 7.00pm.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2018-09-25 at 11.51.36
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-09-11 at 07.56.46

Emmerdale: Charity refuses to attend Bails’s trial verdict – watch a new scene from tomorrow’s episode (Spoilers)

pjimage (7)

Emmerdale: Bails is sent to jail but Charity is left traumatised – here’s what happens next

11_09_EMM_CHARITY_BAILS_03

Emmerdale star Emma Atkins on Charity’s trial drama – “It’s the most terrifying thing she’s had to go through”

pjimage (3)

The stars of Emmerdale arrive at the British Soap Awards – see the first-look pics

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more