Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Emmerdale reunites Ross and Rebecca – but there’s a shock twist

Emmerdale reunites Ross and Rebecca – but there’s a shock twist

Will this latest surprise ruin the pair's relationship?

05_10_EMM_ROSS_REBECCA_03

What a difference a fortnight makes on Emmerdale! Two weeks ago, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) was seemingly resigned to Rebecca White (Emily Head) being the last of Lachlan’s murder victims. And yet, just as he was telling everyone that Rebecca had met her maker, the woman herself returned to the village in a disorientated state, having been released from the clutches of a sinister nurse in the pay of Lachlan.

Advertisement

At first, it appeared as though Rebecca was resistant to reigniting her relationship with Ross, but – as ever – the village bad boy soon proves himself to be irresistible, as these new pictures released by ITV reveal.

The upcoming drama will see Ross hire out the cafe in order to spend some time alone with Rebecca. And as she questions his feelings for her, Ross responds by pulling her in for a surprise kiss. Caught up in the moment, Rebecca tenderly kisses him back. But just when it looks as though things are getting back on track for the couple, Ross spots Dawn, who – as it turns out – has some information that Ross has waited a long time to hear…

05_10_EMM_ROSS_REBECCA_01

As viewers will recall, Dawn is the drug-using ex-prostitute who Ross turned to back in June when it looked as though his initial romance with Rebecca had soured. So what has she got to say for herself now? And will her reappearance once again scupper Ross’s chances with Rebecca?

05_10_EMM_DAWN_ROSS
Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

05_10_EMM_AARON_ROBERT_WEDDING_02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot spdpsajdpojdpasjdpaos2017-10-13 at 15.54.39

Emmerdale: Ross Barton reveals why he burned Emma’s belongings

Screen Shot 2018-03-28 at 09.15.30

Emmerdale: Ross is cruelly humiliated tonight

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5 December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before Tuesday 5 December 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 8014 Thursday 14th December 2017 - 1st Ep Ross is shocked when he learns Victoria burnt the letter and she begins to doubt herself as Ross claims it was evidence Adam was the murderer. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale reveals when Emma’s killer is unmasked

Screen Shot 2018-09-06 at 12.19.54

Emmerdale: Lachlan arrested – but will he reveal where Rebecca is?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more