Emmerdale reunites Ross and Rebecca – but there’s a shock twist

What a difference a fortnight makes on Emmerdale! Two weeks ago, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) was seemingly resigned to Rebecca White (Emily Head) being the last of Lachlan’s murder victims. And yet, just as he was telling everyone that Rebecca had met her maker, the woman herself returned to the village in a disorientated state, having been released from the clutches of a sinister nurse in the pay of Lachlan.

Advertisement

At first, it appeared as though Rebecca was resistant to reigniting her relationship with Ross, but – as ever – the village bad boy soon proves himself to be irresistible, as these new pictures released by ITV reveal.

The upcoming drama will see Ross hire out the cafe in order to spend some time alone with Rebecca. And as she questions his feelings for her, Ross responds by pulling her in for a surprise kiss. Caught up in the moment, Rebecca tenderly kisses him back. But just when it looks as though things are getting back on track for the couple, Ross spots Dawn, who – as it turns out – has some information that Ross has waited a long time to hear…

As viewers will recall, Dawn is the drug-using ex-prostitute who Ross turned to back in June when it looked as though his initial romance with Rebecca had soured. So what has she got to say for herself now? And will her reappearance once again scupper Ross’s chances with Rebecca?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.