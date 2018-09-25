EastEnders to split up Mick and Linda Carter!

One of soap’s most popular couples look set to reach the end of the road next week when EastEnders‘ Linda Carter sensationally dumps husband Mick during a prison showdown after new evidence in the attempted murder of Stuart Highway makes the incarcerated landlord look guilty.

Mick is behind bars for the shock shooting of his former best friend and life inside has not got off to the best of starts, with Mr Carter having already clashed with other inmates, earning himself a reputation for trouble.

On Tuesday 2 October, the Carter clan learn the police have a statement from a man saying he sold a gun to Mick, and the bullet that hit Stuart matches said weapon. L tells her stunned spouse of the drastic development during a prison visit, and Mick makes the shock admission he contemplated killing sinister Stu that fateful night – but insists he didn’t go through with it and maintains he’s innocent.

It’s too much for Linda who feels betrayed and deceived, and in a heated row in full view of the packed prison visiting room she publicly abandons Mick, cutting all ties and storming off. Back at the Vic she tells the rest of her relatives she’s convinced Mick is guilty and refuses to stand by him anymore, before forcing the family to choose whose side they’re on.

Horrified at Linda’s rejection of her son, Shirley lays into her on Thursday 4 October, while Tina is slightly more understanding – but angry Linda even turns on Teen before making a suspicious phone call and disappearing from the pub for a while. Who is she calling and where does she go…?

Meanwhile, jailed Mick is losing his mind inside and is desperate to talk to his missus, but on Friday 5 October Linda ignores his phone calls despite Shirley pleading with her to talk to him. Mick is left bereft as the Carter marriage looks to be broken beyond repair. Is this really the end of the king and queen of the Vic? And with Linda confessing to pal Sharon Mitchell next week she threw the gun in the canal to protect Mick, could she still face charges for tampering with evidence?

Trying to keep his nose clean is going to be easier said than done for heartbroken Mick now – will he survive his prison experience?

