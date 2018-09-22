Home and Away: Robbo rejects Tori’s baby plan – for now…

With her biological clock ticking, Home and Away’s Tori Morgan is fixated on having a child by IVF but needs a sperm donor. She’s decided reformed bad boy Robbo is the perfect baby daddy, but when she finally plucks up the courage to ask him her unusual request he rejects the idea.

Plans to put the question to him over dinner are scuppered when Robbo is called away by Jasmine Delaney to discuss their complicated relationship, so on Monday 1 October she pays a visit to his apartment knowing it’s now or never. Confused at all the questions about his health, happiness and future, Robbo reckons Tori’s got the hots for him and lets her down gently, forcing her to explain what’s really going on – she wants them have a baby!

On Tuesday 2 October, Robbo reels and tells Tori he can’t contemplate being a dad again after losing his family in such tragic circumstances in his old life before he came to Summer Bay. But as Tori opens up about the numerous qualities she admires in the tormented muscle man, Robbo starts to rethink his decision as he reminisces about his own kids and he seeks Tori out to tell her he may have been too hasty.

Appreciating what a big ask it was, he tells the maternal medic he needs more time to consider the proposal – does this mean Robbo and Tori are set to become parents? And considering their relationship history, will they able to resist being together as a proper couple to raise the child, despite Tori’s insistence she’s going it alone as a single mum?

