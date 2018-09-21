Hollyoaks casts Eternal’s Kelle Bryan as Simone’s sister

Hollyoaks has announced Kelle Bryan, best known as part of 1990s girl group Eternal, is joining the cast as Martine Deveraux, troublemaking sister of Simone Loveday.

Mischievous air hostess Martine makes her presence felt when she arrives next month, hot on the heels of returning brother-in-law Louis, and drops a huge, game-changing bombshell on her family, kicking off some big drama for the autumn.

The soap’s executive producer Bryan Kirkwood reveals: “There is bristling, joyful tension between Martine and Simone which is great to watch. Martine’s whopping secret will have massive consequences for Simone and Louis.

“We are very excited to welcome Kelle to Hollyoaks. She is a massive injection of energy into the cast and the Lovedays.”

Bryan commented: “I used to watch Hollyoaks back in the day and loved it, so to be joining the team is fab. It’s a stellar cast of actors and we are having a blast working together.

“Playing Miss Deveraux is such fun – she says and things I would never dare to! I am blessed to have some diverse and thought-provoking storylines I am personally passionate about and look forward to getting my teeth stuck into them. Enjoy the ride!”

Bryan was part of the original line-up of Eternal, one of the UK’s most successful R&B bands, along with Louise Redknapp (then Nurding) and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett. The girls’ signature hit I Wanna Be the Only One, a duet with BeBe Winans, was number one in 1997 and won the Mobo Award for best single.

Well-reported ructions in the ranks with the Bennetts led to both Redknapp and Bryan leaving and the band dissolved in 2000, but Bryan reunited with the singing siblings and put the past behind them in 2013 for ITV2’s The Big Reunion, where they performed as a trio again for old times’ sake.

Bryan has also run a talent agency – one of her former clients was Ricky Norwood aka EastEnders’ Arthur ‘Fatboy’ Chubb – and notched up a number of stage and TV credits, including West End show Wings and roles in The Bill and Me and Mrs Jones.

Her arrival continues Hollyoaks’ tradition for casting pop stars, following in the footsteps of Blue’s Duncan James (Ryan Knight) and Adam Rickitt (Kyle Kelly).

