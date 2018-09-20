Sir Cliff Richard joins BBC radio concert series

Sir Cliff Richard has agreed to perform as part of a BBC Radio 2 concert series, two months after winning his privacy case against the broadcaster.

The singer was awarded £210,000 in damages from the Corporation, which was also ordered to fork out £850,000 to cover his legal costs after televising a 2014 raid on his home by police investigating historical child sex allegations. Richard was never arrested or charged.

The 77-year-old said in a statement that he “can’t wait to play some of his new tracks” for BBC Radio 2’s In Concert series, which will also feature Ed Sheeran, Boy George, Paul Weller, and Emeli Sandé.

“With my first album of entirely new material in 14 years due to be released in November, I can’t wait to play some of the new tracks and of course will also include classic favourites for fans later this year,” he added.

The line-up was announced by Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo during their Radio 2 drive time show.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music, BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music, said in a statement: “Cliff has been entertaining audiences for decades, and I’m delighted that this year, he is able to make his Radio 2 In Concert debut.”

Sir Cliff Richard will perform at the BBC Radio Theatre, London, on 29th November 2018