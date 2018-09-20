Sara Cox teases Radio 2 Breakfast Show audience as she stands in for host Chris Evans

One of the frontrunners to take over when Evans leaves for Virgin Radio has fun with the listeners as speculation over who will get the job permanently goes on...

It’s the most sought-after job in radio, with listeners left stunned last month when Chris Evans announced he was quitting his Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 at the start of September after 13 years at the helm.

But while a permanent replacement for the 52-year-old is yet to have been announced, hot favourite Sara Cox couldn’t help but have some fun with her listeners as she covered for Chris this morning.

Launching the show with her own jingle, the 43-year-old cheekily joked, “Well here we are then. Welcome along to the show, my name is Sara Cox. We never thought we’d get here. This is your brand-new Radio 2 Breakfast show and I just want to say I’m so thrilled. I’d like to thank my mum for her support.”

Before Sara went into more details, she was interrupted by someone else in the studio, before jokingly adding, “Oh, what? What, just the one day? Really?”

Sara has some stiff competition to take the reins from Chris later this year, with The Sun reporting Zoe Ball had entered “advanced talks” to host the breakfast show.

Simon Mayo, Jo Whiley and Claudia Winkleman are also tipped to take the top slot.

Nonetheless, Sara was thrilled by the support she has since received from the public urging bosses to let her have the show.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Shucks, you lot, honestly. Whatever happens, today on Twitter has felt like one massive hug. Thank you.”