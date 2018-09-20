Mark Charnock explores life in the trenches for documentary Emmerdale 1918

ITV tonight screens the first episode of new documentary series Emmerdale 1918 that sees some of the soap’s biggest names reflect on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. In this evening’s opener, actor Mark Charnock – who plays Woolpack chef Marlon Dingle – explores the trench life of wartime chef Fred Brocklehurst, who came from the Yorkshire village of Esholt, which was formerly the home of Emmerdale itself.

“The conditions were monstrous,” said Charnock, of Fred’s experiences in the trenches. “Dead bodies everywhere. Explosions. Horribly injured man being carried past his cooking post. Rats and rain. And in the middle of it, there was Fred having to cook for lots and lots of men. He represented the only bit of comfort the soldiers had. He was the home away from home for all these boys, really.”

Asked whether he himself could have coped with the kind of existence, Fred endured back in 1918, the actor added: “From a modern perspective, it’s so horrific as to be unimaginable, really. But those boys weren’t given a choice – they just went. From my comfortable 21st-century perspective, the idea of it is so alien. I can’t begin to imagine what they went through. But I suspect that Fred and those in a similar position probably didn’t give it a second thought.”

In upcoming episodes, the likes of Charlotte Bellamy and Natalie J Robb will get the chance to turn back the clock a hundred years, before the series culminates in a special Armistice Party on Emmerdale’s exterior set.

“That was great because the producers deliberately kept their cards close to their chest, so we didn’t quite know what to expect on that last day. John Middleton, who played Ashley, turns up, which was lovely for all of his friends,” revealed Charnock.

“Emmerdale’s main street was lined with people waving flags, we had a brass band and, unfortunately, I’d cooked some – I’ll say it – spotted dick. Which, for some reason, people were being really coy about and calling currant roll. And I thought, ‘why is no one calling it by its proper name? It’s not rude’. So, in the end, I served my World War One spotted dick to everyone, which I’ll be honest, had a mixed response!”

Emmerdale 1918 can be seen tonight on ITV at 8.30pm

