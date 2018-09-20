Emmerdale star Thomas Atkinson says farewell – but hints at Lachlan trial

The actor says Lachlan's fate is now in the hands of the "soap gods"

Thomas Atkinson can be seen saying goodbye to Emmerdale in a new video released by ITV – but have we really seen the last of his character, prolific killer Lachlan White?

“For the last four-and-a-half years, I’ve grown up here. That’s the way I see it. I’ve spent a quarter of my life here, which is a long time,” says Atkinson, before praising such co-stars as Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Lachlan’s former girlfriend Belle Dingle.

As viewers have seen in recent episodes, Lachlan has now been caught and faces a lengthy jail sentence after doing away with a string of soap favourites, including his mum Chrissie, grandfather Lawrence and best mate Gerry. Luckily, Lachlan’s final target – his aunt Rebecca – managed to survive her ordeal and make it back to the village, albeit in a traumatised state.

Speaking about whether fans have now seen the last of Lachlan, Atkinson didn’t exactly rule out a return at some point in the future: “Will he be back? I don’t know. You’ll have to ask the soap gods about that. He’s not dying, he’s going to prison. There could be a trial. We don’t know. We’ll have to see.”

