EastEnders: where have you seen Hayley’s mum Bev before? Who is actress Ashley McGuire?

EastEnders‘ Hayley Slater is reunited with her mum Bev in tonight’s episode (Thursday 20 September), and it soon becomes clear why the women are estranged when the expectant mother is abandoned by her poisonous parent after a furious row despite her daughter’s fears she could be losing her baby.

Jean Walters reveals she contacted Bev and Hayley is not happy she’s back in her life. Despite Bev begging forgiveness for her past bad behaviour, and Hayley agreeing to hear her out, it becomes clear the mouthy mum is trouble when she confesses the real reason she came to visit. Hayley sends her packing but panics and pleads with her to stay when she starts experiencing pains and worries her unborn baby is in danger – however, Bev ignores her and takes off.

Ashley McGuire is playing boshy Bev, and fans of cult comedy This Country will recognise her as the fearsome Big Mandy. Full marks if you remember her being in EastEnders before, playing the part of ‘Carol’ (not Jackson) in a single episode back in 2004. Eagle-eyed soap watchers may also recall her stint in Coronation Street as Fiz Stape’s cellmate Ginny Portis back in 2011, when the redhead was wrongly jailed for killer hubby John’s crimes.

The actress also played Shakira in Greg Davies sitcom Man Down, and has cropped up in many other hit comedies including Miranda, Trollied, The Job Lot and Derek. Other TV credits include Law & Order: UK and The Bill.

On the big screen she’s been part of one of the biggest film franchises of all time, having appeared as a Death Eater in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts I and 2, and was a midwife alongside Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones’s Baby.

