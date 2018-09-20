Accessibility Links

New official Doctor Who trailer starring Jodie Whittaker

"I’m the Doctor. When people need help, I never refuse."

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

“I’m just a traveller.”

The BBC has released an official trailer for the new series of Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker — and it’s everything Whovians could want and more.

In the trailer, Whittaker — the franchise’s first female Doctor — emerges out of a sand storm, kitted out in her rainbow T-shirt, sturdy boots and multiple earrings.

The trailer also features the Doctor’s brand-new companions, Graham (Bradley Walsh), Yasmin (Mandip Gil) and Ryan (Tosin Cole).

“I’m the Doctor,” Whittaker’s Doctor tells them. “When people need help, I never refuse.”

Mic drop.

You can watch the trailer below. 

