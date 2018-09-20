‘Cancer doctor’ Jennifer is blocked from The Circle – but viewers are left hanging with major twist
Channel 4's social media-themed reality show ended on a cliffhanger
Channel 4’s social media-themed reality show The Circle is only two episodes in, and it’s already landed a huge cliffhanger.
Presented by Alice Levine and Maya Jama, the show sees eight contestants spend three weeks in a block of flats. It’s essentially a popularity contest, but with a twist — the contestants only ever communicate with each other via ‘The Circle’, a bespoke social media platform, meaning they can pretend to be whoever they want.
Last night saw Jennifer, 40, who’d been pretending to be a cancer doctor, eliminated — or ‘blocked’ — from the contest by the other contestants.
However, Jennifer was then told she could pick one of the other contestants to meet in real-life… and she seemed to be leaning towards ‘Kate’.
Just to recap — ‘Kate’ is in reality Alex, who’s using pictures of his girlfriend for his online persona. Viewers have previously pointed out his catfishing prowess, with one social media user hailing him a “genius”.
Now viewers are desperate to find out whether Jennifer will meet ‘Kate’ — and what her reaction will be when she discovers ‘she’s’ a ‘he’ and Kate’s actually Alex.
“Jennifer better knock on Kate (Alex)[‘s] door,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.
Confused? We don’t blame you…
The Circle continues at 10pm on Channel 4 this Wednesday 19th September