Sky confirms Tin Star second series
The epic revenge drama starring Tim Roth has been described as a mixture between Breaking Bad and Twin Peaks
Sky has confirmed that Tin Star will return for a second series – before the first has even begun.
From the producers of Broadchurch, Tin Star is written by the 28 Weeks Later screenwriter Rowan Joffe, and stars Tim Roth as Jim Worth, a former London detective beginning a new life as police chief of the idyllic town of Little Big Bear in the Rockies.
Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks co-stars as Mrs Bradshaw, the corporate liaison at an oil company, as well as Star Wars actress Genevieve O’Reilly as Jim’s wife, Angela.
Jim’s new-found utopia in the Rockies is shattered by the opening of an oil refinery nearby, which heralds a wave of drugs, prostitution and organised crime in the town.
He takes a stand, unleashing a sequence of (extremely) bloody and tragic events that recall his violent, alcoholic past as the line between hero and villain becomes increasingly blurred.
Originally published on 4 September 2017