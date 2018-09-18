Accessibility Links

Shock death in Coronation Street next week leaves Michelle reeling

Who cops it on the cobbles?

Coronation Street airs a game-changing death next week when a night out clubbing for Ryan Connor, Ali Neeson and some mates ends in tragedy after drug dealer Ronan Truman’s son Cormac dies of a cocaine overdose, starting a feud set to spiral into violence later this autumn.

Bad boy Cormac is working at the bistro thanks to Adam Barlow, pressured by Ronan to find his criminal kid a job now he’s out of jail as payback for the bearded solicitor crossing the crime boss last year.

Cocky Cormac rubs co-workers Ryan and Daniel Osbourne up the wrong way, but on Friday 28 September when he suggests he can get them into a trendy new club in town, Sophie Webster and Bethany Platt are impressed and Weatherfield’s young set get ready to head off for a night on the tiles.

However, the evening takes a dark turn when Cormac offers Ryan a line of coke and takes some of the class A substance himself, before offering ecstasy pills to Sophie and Bethany. The girls are unimpressed and leave, no longer wanting to hang out with Cormac, as Sophie reminds apologetic Ryan his previous dalliance with drugs almost killed her once.

Back at the Connors’ flat, Cormac surreptitiously slips a bag of pills in Ryan’s pocket, and when Ryan returns he’s shocked to find the lad has collapsed and is having a fit.

Ryan frantically calls Ali for help, but the doctor is too late to the scene and Cormac dies before the emergency services can get there – and horrified Michelle arrives home to find a dead body. Believing an ambulance was on its way before he was alerted to the incident, Ali then learns Ryan never actually rang 999…

According to tabloid rumours, Cormac’s death kicks off a dramatic new plot for the Connors as Ryan becomes the target of the Truman family’s revenge, blaming him for the lad’s demise. The vendetta looks set to cause a huge car crash that puts Ryan, Michelle and Ali’s lives in danger…

