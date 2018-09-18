Hollyoaks: Sienna escapes murder charge and returns to the village

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake is released from prison next week, escaping a murder charge for killing her disturbed daughter Nico, but she immediately faces a moral dilemma when Nancy Osborne begs her old enemy for help in her revenge plot against cheating husband Darren.

Back in May, Sienna was stunned to discover teen terror Nico was still alive, 18 months after she supposedly died in a fire. It appeared Nico had murdered her mother during a violent showdown, but it later emerged Sienna had faked her death to draw her offspring out so the police could catch her. Eventually mother and daughter had one last showdown un which Sienna dealt a final blow to Nico, and was put on remand after handing herself in to the cops.

Next week Ms Blake is found not guilty of murder as the authorities declare her attack self-defence, and she is free to go. No one is more surprised than her when none other than ex-adversary Nancy Osborne arrives to meet her upon release and pleads for her assistance in getting even with Darren for his affair with Mandy Morgan. After all, Sienna wrote the book on revenge…

Insisting she’s a changed woman, a reformed Sienna is intent on rebuilding her life and asks Sally St Claire if she would consider taking her on as a trainee teacher – only for her suggestion to be laughed at by the headmistress.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about Sienna’s return, Hollyoaks’ executive producer teased a new era for the popular character: “With Sienna’s return after a few months away we were keen to give her a new energy and I pitched to Anna Passey a rebooted Sienna, influenced by her past but with an interesting new direction. There is a burgeoning relationship coming between Sienna and Brody, two very brave and damaged individuals, which we’re really excited about.”

Can Sienna put the pain of the past behind her? Will she team up with Nancy or declare she’s done and dusted with her dastardly schemes of old? And with Brody trying to woo her half-sister Liberty Savage next week, will his upcoming romance with Sienna cause family friction?

