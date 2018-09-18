Hollyoaks: Ollie puts Buster’s trial in jeopardy – can Brody stop him?

The teen plans to go on the run as dad Luke faces prison

Hollyoaks’ Ollie Morgan considers going on the run next week as dad Luke faces jail for assault. Is the tormented teen potentially jeopardising abuser Buster Smith going to prison if he flees without giving evidence at his upcoming trial?

The Morgans are in a mess after Mandy’s affair with Darren Osborne is sensationally exposed, adding to Luke’s woes after learning his son had been groomed by predatory football coach Buster for months, which led to him attacking Scott Drinkwell who he mistakenly thought was the abuser.

Facing a court appearance to learn his fate for the beating, alcoholic Luke contemplates drinking again much to Ollie’s distress who doesn’t want his dad to fall off the wagon. Brody Hudson, who also bravely came forward about being abused by Buster in his teens, encourages pal Ollie to support Luke and stay strong in his hour of need.

Fearing he’ll be behind bars when his son needs him the most, Luke is driven to take drastic measures and steals from the Hutch restaurant safe before packing up the car, having persuaded Ollie to do a runner so he can avoid prison.

Brody finds them and begs them not to take off, pointing out Ollie is sure to be a key witness if Buster’s case goes to trial, and without him around to give evidence the sinister sportsman may end up escaping a jail sentence.

Has Brody done enough to persuade Ollie and Luke not to flee? And if Luke faces the music for smacking Scott, will he end up inside as his family are falling apart?

