EastEnders: Halfway realises that Stuart shot himself! Here’s what happens next (Spoilers)

The latest EastEnders whodunnit took a new turn in Tuesday’s episode when Halfway realised that his brother Stuart actually shot himself. Thinking back to his words when he asked who was responsible for the attempt on his life, Halfway recalled that Stuart had said “me” before starting his sentence again to state, “me oldest mate, Mick Carter”.

The BBC1 soap has yet to confirm whether what Halfway has now remembered is the actual solution to the mystery, but Stuart having turned the gun on himself would certainly be a twisted way of furthering his vendetta against the Carter clan. And, at the moment, it seems as though his plan is paying off, what with Mick having now been arrested and taken off in a police car.

Thursday’s EastEnders will see the situation become too much or Linda, who storms round to the hospital and accuses Stuart of lying, but is quickly ushered out by the police. Linda then begs Zara to believe her, but Stuart’s daughter deals a crushing blow to the Carters when she corroborates her dad’s story. So how will Mick cope behind bars?

“He’s devastated by the whole situation,” said Danny Dyer earlier today. “Stuart was one of his oldest friends and it kills him to think he didn’t even know who the man was. Plus Mick’s been sent to quite a dangerous prison. As soon as he walks in he realises he’s on his own and has no friends there. It’s a real wake-up call and he needs to find his feet quickly.”

The incarcerated publican’s porridge will get off to a bad start, but cellmate Bob soon steps in to show him the ropes. But despite his attempts to keep his head down, Mic ends up clashing with terrifying top dog Fraser – with threats and intimidation soon following.

Speaking about his reaction to the upcoming prison storyline, Dyer commented: “What I was really pleased about was we don’t just leave it at the gates, we actually delve into the darkness of what it’s like to try and survive in prison. I’m happy to be focused on that. Plus it’s tied in lovely with the Stuart storyline. With Stuart all bets are off, anything can happen.”

