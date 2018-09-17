Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Coronation Street: where have you seen Tyler’s mum Vicky before? Who is actress Kerri Quinn?

Coronation Street: where have you seen Tyler’s mum Vicky before? Who is actress Kerri Quinn?

The Corrie newcomer is set to get on the wrong side of Peter Barlow

19_09_CORO_PETER_VICKY_03

There’s a new arrival on Coronation Street tonight in the form of Vicky Jefferies, the mum of jailed teen gang leader Tyler. Vicky will be seen being confronted by Peter in the wake of an attack on Simon by Tyler’s mates, who steal the teen’s bag and rip up his homework. But Vicky doesn’t see things from Peter’s view – in fact, she makes it clear that she actually blames Simon for her son being in prison!

Advertisement

Peter is understandably angry at Vicky’s reaction, but a further shock comes when Carla ends up giving Vicky a job at the factory. Despite his appeals to sack her, Carla is left with no choice but to keep her on when Beth and Kirk phone in sick. What will Peter’s reaction be?

Come Home - EP 1

Actress Kerri Quinn – who is playing the role of Vicky – seen earlier this year playing Brenna Coyle, the lover of Christopher Eccleston’s character Greg, in the emotional BBC1 custody-fight drama Come Home (see pic above).

19_09_CORO_PETER_VICKY_01

The 35-year-old star is a graduate of Queen’s University and has previously appeared in stage productions of Educating Rita, Cabaret and Dancing Shoes.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

19_09_CORO_PETER_VICKY_03
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen-Shot-2018-04-24-at-06.33.12-ab25954

Coronation Street boss Kate Oates resigns – Emmerdale producer Iain MacLeod to take over

Screen Shot 2018-05-18 at 09.13.10

Coronation Street: Josh left rattled by a face from the past – watch the scene

17_09_CORO_ADAM_RONAN

Coronation Street: what is Adam Barlow’s history with drug dealer Ronan?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 9th January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 9th January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9353 Monday 15 January 2018 - 1st Ep Craig Tinker [COLSON SMITH] and Jess [DONNALEIGH BAILEY] are called to a disturbance at a lap dancing club. Bethany Platt [LUCY FALLON], in lap dancing gear, is horrified to see Craig. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Lucy Fallon was “nervous” about Bethany’s lap dancing storyline

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more