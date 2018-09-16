EXCLUSIVE! Hollyoaks stunt confirmed: storm to hit Ste and Harry’s October wedding

Hollyoaks has revealed this year’s autumn stunt will be an epic storm striking the village as a number of huge storylines reach a peak, including Ste and Harry’s wedding and the comeback of Steph Davis as Sinead.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of an exciting trailer previewing the biggest plots for the last few months of 2018 released tomorrow (Monday 17 September) at 5pm on Hollyoaks’ Facebook page, show boss Bryan Kirkwood discussed the upcoming set piece.

“We know our audience look forward to our October stunt every year. We were delighted with success of the 2017 school explosion, and were keen for a very different feel and spectacle this time.

“A number of stories peak across that week – Dee Dee’s fate, a massive choice for Harry between James and fiancée Ste as his wedding day dawns, Romeo on the verge of coming clean that James is his long-lost father, the much-anticipated return of Sinead and a ton of other stuff.

“The umbrella story linking all of this is a terrible storm hitting the north west, with Hollyoaks village at the centre – devastation and tragedy will no doubt follow. There will be some massive life changes for a lot of our residents. Will there be any deaths? What do you think…”

