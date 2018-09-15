Home and Away: Tori wants Robbo’s baby!

Tori Morgan’s quest to have a baby in Home and Away takes an unexpected twist next week when she sets her sights on a Summer Bay resident to be the father – Robbo! How will the brooding ex-undercover cop react to her proposition?

Frustrated at the length of the clinic’s waiting list to undergo IVF by sperm donor, singleton Tori resigns herself to sitting it out but remains concerned as her biological clock is ticking away. Leah Patterson suggests to her maternal mate she could ask someone she knows to be her donor, but Dr Morgan doesn’t go for the idea – not at first, anyway.

On Thursday 27 September, the Bay gathers to support Robbo as he takes over the running of the gym and present him with a plaque to honour the occasion. Touched at the gesture, there’s a sweet moment when Robbo thanks Tori in particular for helping him turn his life around after girlfriend Kat Chapman’s tragic death and his long recovery from amnesia.

Suddenly seeing former thug Robbo in a new light as he finally banishes his violent past to settle down and embrace a simpler life, Tori is struck and on Friday 28 September she tells her brother Justin she thinks she’s found the man she wants to have a child with!

Stunned Justin questions whether this is simply too complicated a request of a close friend, and if Tori has considered the logistics of living in the same town as her sperm donor.

But with Tori believing Robbo has all the correct qualities she’s looking for, she meets up with the muscle man for dinner so she can ask him her big question. It’s now or never for Tori, but can she bring herself to go through with it?

