Meet the cast of Unforgotten series two

Nicola Walker – DCI Cassie Stuart

DCI Cassie Stuart is divorced and lives with her father Martin with whom she has a good relationship. She has two sons, both studying at university. Cassie begins to investigate the death of a middle-aged man whose body is discovered preserved in a suitcase in the River Lea, and is determined to find out how he ended up there.

If you’re a fan of Last Tango in Halifax, Scott & Bailey or River then chances are you’ll know Nicola Walker’s face quite well. She honed her craft with the Cambridge Footlights and popped up on TV screens in numerous productions from ITV’s Touching Evil to Steven Moffat’s Chalk before being cast in Spooks as Ruth Evershed.

She’s won numerous accolades for her theatre work – including an Olivier Award for her turn in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time – and appeared on both Broadway and the West End. Oh, and she’s the woman singing Can’t Smile Without You in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Sanjeev Bhaskar – DS Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan

DI Sunny Khan is Cassie’s work colleague. A single father of two teenage girls, Sunny is overworked but always does his best to deliver. Sunny and Cassie have a tight working relationship often punctuated with truthful and humorous conversation. They make a good team and their policing skills, attitude and approach to the job complement perfectly.

From The Kumars at Number 42 to Goodness Gracious Me, Bhaskar is probably best known for many for his comedy ventures. The former Chancellor of the University of Sussex has a serious side too though, with documentaries like India with Sanjeev Bhaskar under his belt.

Bhaskar’s book – based on the documentary – was a bestseller, and he was awarded on OBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours in 2005. In April 2015 he was the recipient of an Outstanding Achievement in Television Award at the Asian Awards.