Meet the cast of A Discovery of Witches

There’s a whole gang of vampires, witches, daemons and plain ol’ humans to meet in the new Sky1 drama

New supernatural drama A Discovery of Witches is coming to TV soon, and you can watch it even earlier on RadioTimes.com, where we’re offering an exclusive chance for our readers to watch the episode from 2am on Friday 14 September.

Advertisement

But before all that, here’s our guide to the supernatural characters you’ll get to know and love (or already know and love if you’re a fan of Deborah Harkness’ books) when the series comes to your screen, as well as the actors playing them.

Teresa Palmer plays Diana Bishop

Who is Diana Bishop?

Reluctant witch Diana tries to leave behind her supernatural background to focus on her academic career – but when she discovers a long-lost book, she’s pulled into an ancient conflict between witches, vampires and daemons.

Where have I seen Teresa Palmer before?

Australian actor Palmer is best known for appearing in films like the Oscar-winning Hacksaw Ridge, Warm Bodies, Lights Out and Knight Of Cups among many others. A Discovery of Witches is her first TV role.

Matthew Goode plays Matthew Clairmont

Who is Matthew Clairmont?

Millennia-old vampire and geneticist Matthew becomes concerned that his species could be at risk of extinction after several vampires fail to “sire” human beings. Only witch Diana Bishop will be able to help, and a spark soon forms between the pair.

Where I have I seen Matthew Goode before?

Goode is best known for his roles in TV shows like Downton Abbey, The Good Wife, Ordeal by Innocence and The Crown, and film projects like Watchmen, A Single Man, The Imitation Game, Leap Year, Chasing Liberty and Belle.

Alex Kingston plays Sarah Bishop

Who is Sarah Bishop?

The aunt and guardian of Diana, Sarah is a powerful witch in her own right and a frequent source of support for her niece.

Where have I seen Alex Kingston before?

Kingston made her name playing Moll Flanders in the ITV adaptation of Daniel Defoe’s novel and as Dr Elizabeth Corday in US medical drama ER.

In more recent years she’s played time traveller River Song opposite multiple incarnations of the Doctor in Doctor Who, Naomi Shropshire in Gilmore Girlsand Dinah Drake Lance in superhero drama Arrow.

Valarie Pettiford plays Emily Mather

Who is Emily Mather?

The partner of Diana’s aunt Sarah, Valarie is also a witch.

Where have I seen Valarie Pettiford before?

American actor Pettiford is a veteran of stage and screen, known for roles in TV series like sitcom Half & Half (where she played Big Dee Dee), The Blacklist, True Blood, Treme and Black-ish, and for films like Glitter, Like Mike, Stomp the Yard and Anatomy of Hope.

Lindsay Duncan plays Ysabeau de Clermont

Who is Ysabeau de Clermont?

Matthew’s vampire “mother” and the matriarch of the de Clairmont clan, who lives in France and has a strong dislike of witches.

Where have I seen Lindsay Duncan before?

Scottish actor Duncan is a true icon of TV, film and the stage with her CV including roles in Sherlock, Doctor Who, HBO’s Rome, Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Alice in Wonderland, Gifted and Birdman.

Tanya Moodie plays Agatha Wilson

Who is Agatha Wilson?

Agatha is a daemon member of the supernatural organisation The Congregation.

Where have I seen Tanya Moodie before?

Moodie will be familiar to UK audiences as John’s therapist Ella in BBC dram Sherlock, and has also played parts in Dicte: Crime Reporter, The Clinic and Lewis among other TV dramas.

Louise Brealey plays Gillian Chamberlain

Who is Gillian Chamberlain?

A fellow witch and academic alongside Diana at Oxford, Gillian has a much closer connection to other supernatural beings and urges Diana to rejoin the fold.

Where have I seen Louise Brealey before?

Brealey is best known for her breakout role as Molly Harper in BBC drama Sherlock, and in recent years has also appeared in Channel 4 comedy Back, BBC drama Ripper Street and Clique.

She also starred as Roxanne Bird in Casualty from 2002-2004, and has written for TV, the stage and various magazines and publications.

Owen Teale plays Peter Knox

Who is Peter Knox?

A high-ranking witch and representative on the Congregation, Knox tries his best to turn Diana to his cause.

Where have I seen Owen Teale before?

Teale is best known internationally for playing Game of Thrones’ Ser Alliser Thorne, though he’s also appeared in series like Torchwood, Spooks, Lewis, Line of Duty, Stella and River.

Trevor Eve plays Gerbert D’Aurilliac

Who is Gerbert D’Aurilliac?

An ancient vampire, Gerbert has dark plans for Diana once he finds out her existence.

Where have I seen Trevor Eve before?

Eve rose to fame playing the titular lead in 1979 detective drama Shoestring, and became even more well-known for his starring role in Waking the Dead which he played for over a decade.

In recent years he has starred in Unforgotten, The Interceptor and Strike Back, and he is the father of film actor Alice Eve.

Greg McHugh plays Hamish Osbourne

Who is Hamish Osbourne?

A daemon living within human society, Hamish is an old friend of Matthew’s.

Where have I seen Greg McHugh before?

McHugh played the antisocial Howard in Channel 4 sitcom Fresh Meat, and is also the creator, writer and star of BBC1 comedy Gary: Tank Commander. He has also had major roles in The A Word and Rab C. Nesbitt.

Aisling Loftus plays Sophie Norman

Who is Sophie Norman?

The child of two witches, Sophie was nevertheless born a daemon, and is the wife of Nathaniel Wilson.

Where have I seen Aisling Loftus before?

Recent roles for Loftus include Sonya Rostova in the BBC adaptation of War and Peace, Agnes in ITV’s Mr Selfridge and Charlotte Lucas in Pride & Prejudice & Zombies. She took the lead in the BBC reimagining of the Borrowers alongside Christopher Eccleston in 2011.

Elarica Johnson plays Juliette Durand

Who is Juliette Durand?

A vampire turned and watched over by Gerbert, Juliette has a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Matthew.

Where have I seen Elarica Johnson before?

Actor and model Johnson made her movie debut as a waitress in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and has also appeared in EastEnders, Top Boy and How to Talk to Girls at Parties. She played a pivotal role as murdered model Lula Landry in JK Rowling adaptation Strike – The Cuckoo’s Calling in 2017.

Aiysha Hart plays Miriam Shephard

Who is Miriam Shephard?

A vampire and lab colleague of Matthew, who is initially disapproving of his relationship with Diana.

Where have I seen Aiysha Hart before?

Hart has appeared in TV dramas including Atlantis, New Blood and Line of Duty.

Edward Bluemel plays Marcus Whitmore

Who is Marcus Whitmore?

A vampire doctor, Marcus becomes concerned about his species’ failure to procreate.

Where have I seen Edward Bluemel before?

Bluemel has appeared in Holby City, The Halcyon, Access All Areas and Liam Neeson film The Commuter.

Gregg Chillin plays Domenico Michele

Who is Domenico Michele?

A real-life historical figure and former Doge of Venice, Domenico is presented in this series as an ancient vampire and former friend to Matthew, with a seat on the Congregation.

Where have I seen Gregg Chillin before?

Fans of supernatural drama might recognize Chillin from Being Human, where he played the ex-boyfriend of Lenora Crichlow’s poltergeist character Annie and Da Vinci’s Demons, where he played Zoroaster da Peretola.

Other TV series he has appeared in include Dark Heart, Scott & Bailey, Inside Men and Zen. He is also known for supplying the voice of Ron Weasley in many Harry Potter video games.

Malin Buska plays Satu Jarvinen

Who is Satu Jarvinen?

A Finnish witch and Congregation member, Satu plans to track down and capture Diana.

Where have I seen Malin Buska before?

Swedish actor Buska doesn’t have that many English language credits, and is best known in her own country for a lead role in TV series The Lawyer and the movie The Girl King.

Trystan Gravelle plays Baldwin De Clermont

Who is Baldwin De Clermont?

Matthew’s vampire “brother”, son to Ysabeau and an investment banker of some success. He was turned into a vampire while living in Roman society.

Where have I seen Trystan Gravelle before?

Welsh actor Gravelle is best known for his regular role as Victor Colleano in ITV’s Mr Selfridge, though in recent years he has also appeared in The Terror, The Aliens, Gap Year and National Treasure.

Adetomiwa Edun plays Sean

Who is Sean?

A librarian working at Oxford’s Bodleian Library, and an old student friend of Diana Bishop’s.

Where have I seen Adetomiwa Edun before?

Edun is probably best known for his role as Sir Elyan in the BBC’s Merlin, though he has also recently appeared in Doctor Who, Elementary, Death in Paradise, Bates Motel, Lucifer and The Hour.

He also voices and provides motion capture for the fictional footballer Alex Hunter in the FIFA video game series.

Daniel Ezra plays Nathaniel Wilson

Who is Nathaniel Wilson?

The son of Congregation member Agatha Wilson, and husband to Aisling Loftus’ Sophie, Wilson is also the father to a young witch called Margaret.

Where have I seen Daniel Ezra before?

Ezra has been busy over the last few years, with roles in dramas like The Missing, Prime Suspect 1973, Undercover, Prey and No Offence on his CV. He’s currently filming a US TV series based on the life of professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, where he’s starring in the lead role.

A Discovery of Witches can be watched on RadioTimes.com from 2am on Friday 14th September, and the series airs at 9.00pm on Sky1 on Fridays