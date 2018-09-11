Hollyoaks: James pays Sylver to murder Mac?

No one is pleased to see Mac Nightingale back in Hollyoaks, least of all his eldest son James. As the poisonous patriarch secretly plots revenge on his enemies, the lawyer is prepared to get rid of his abusive father by any means necessary…

Since waking up from a coma and miraculously recovering from ‘locked-in’ syndrome after daughter Ellie pushed him out of a window for his countless crimes against the clan, menacing Mac has been maintaining he’s a changed man and wants to make a fresh start with his family.

Obviously it’s all an act, which becomes clear next week when Mac has a flashback about the people who have crossed him and he secretly starts planning vengeance by building up his strength while playing the injured party in public.

James, who has spent his life beaten and psychologically abused by his dastardly dad who never accepted his sexuality, is horrified to see Mac back in the village but vows not to be his victim any more.

Paying power house Sylver McQueen £10,000 to get rid of Mac by any means necessary, James will stop at nothing to protect himself and the Nightingales from his toxic influence.

Twisted by his ordeal of abuse over a lifetime, could James’s obsession with stopping Mac spiral out of control? Having been jailed for a crime he didn’t commit thanks to Sami Maalik and Kyle Kelly’s fake death scam, will James end up back behind bars if he pushes Sylver into murder?

And will gentle giant Sylver really do James’s dirty work? Maybe he’ll talk sense into the legal eagle for his vendetta and they could team up to find another way to take down Mac. Or maybe James is top of Mac’s hit list and he’ll get in there first and try and kill his son…

