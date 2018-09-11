Hollyoaks: Imran punches Yazz after drugging drama exposed

Hollyoaks’ violent teen Imran Maalik turns on his sister Yazz next week when her attempts to stop him beating their mother Misbah backfire and she becomes the next victim of his domestic abuse.

Worried for her mum, who is refusing to speak up about being beaten by her disturbed son as she blames herself for his behaviour, Yazz has taken to secretly drugging Imran with Misbah’s anxiety medication to keep him calm and curb his temper.

Although it’s been working, the sassy schoolgirl panics when the pills run out and she has to think of a way to sneakily get another prescription without arousing suspicion.

Tension chez Maalik is also heightened as snooty Auntie Kameela is coming for a family lunch, and Imran’s new girlfriend Brooke Hathaway will be there to meet the intimidating relation, so Yazz feels even more pressure to surreptitiously drug her sibling so he doesn’t cause a scene.

However, when Yazz goes to get the meds the pharmacist wants to know why her mother isn’t collecting the prescription herself…

This leads to Imran finally discovering Yazz has been slipping him tablets and a horrifying showdown ensues between brother and sister, as he punches her hard in the stomach for her betrayal.

Being on the receiving end of his outburst, Yazz is terrified of her little brother and keeps quiet, but when she later speaks to Imran and tries to get an apology he threatens her that if she breathes a word of what he did to Misbah – or anyone else – he will do it again…

Now two members of his family are living in fear, is Imran’s anger set to spiral further out of control? Is Brooke in danger from her boyfriend’s issues? Could the next time he lashes out cause life-threatening injuries for someone he cares about?

