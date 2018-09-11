Hayley Slater’s mum Bev arrives on EastEnders – This Country actress Ashley McGuire joins the cast (Spoilers)

Pregnant Hayley Slater will get an unwelcome surprise on next week’s EastEnders when her disreputable mum Bev turns up in Albert Square. The less-than-happy family reunion doesn’t go to plan for Bev, who is quickly told by both Hayley and Kat to get lost. But when Bev goes on to produce a bouquet of flowers for her daughter, Hayley softens and decides to hear what her mother has to say for herself.

Events, however, look set to take a sour turn when the pair head over to the E20 and Bev reveals the real reason why she’s come to Walford. Show bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped as to what Bev’s motivations are, but it’s fair to say that her actions leave Hayley livid. Realising that her mum hasn’t changed a bit, Hayley argues with Bev, who ends up storming off.

But in a potentially tragic twist in the aftermath of the showdown, Hayley will be seen grabbing her stomach in pain and worrying that that she’s about to lose her baby. Bev, though, shows her true colours when – despite hearing her daughter’s pleas for help – she gets into a car and drives off! Just who will come to Hayley’s rescue?

The character of Bev will be played by Ashley McGuire, who Coronation Street viewers may recognise from her stint playing Fiz’s cellmate Ginny Portis back in 2011. Comedy fans, though, will know her as Shakira in Man Down and the fearsome Big Mandy in This Country. McGuire’s other screen credits include guest roles on the likes of Law & Order: UK and Miranda, as well as a big-screen appearances as a Death Eater in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.