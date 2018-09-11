EastEnders star Louisa Lytton reveals all on Ruby’s reunion with Stacey – “Deep down she’s lonely” (Spoilers)

Stacey Fowler gets a blast from the past in next week’s EastEnders when she starts to receive cryptic messages from an unknown number telling her to go to the E20. But despite the sinister set-up, the tale turns out to have a happy ending when Stacey heads over to the Walford club and comes face to face with her former best mate Ruby Allen! The character of Ruby hasn’t been seen in the neighbourhood for 12 years, so what is it that brings her back to Albert Square?

“Ruby’s just passing through the area, so she reaches out to see her friend. But I think, actually, deep down she’s quite lonely,” explains Louisa Lytton, whose comeback scenes on the BBC1 soap will be shown next Tuesday. “It’s a case of Ruby going back to what she knows and recreating that friendship with an old friend. For me and Lacy [Turner], it was so nice because it felt like we just saw each other yesterday. Hopefully that shows on screen as well.”

And how has Ruby changed in her years away? “She’s older and more confident – and it’s nice to see her in a different light. Hopefully the viewers will warm to her like they did before.”

Pretty soon, the pair are preparing to go out partying like it’s 2005, with Stacey determined to look her best for the big night out with her old friend. But events at the E20 look set to take an unexpected turn when Stacey gets distracted by constant calls from husband Martin, while a group of lads catch Ruby’s eye. EastEnders isn’t yet revealing how the evening pans out, but soap fans are well aware that ‘group of lads’ is usually code for ‘big trouble’.

Thankfully, there are no such tensions behind the scenes, with Lytton relishing the chance to reestablish her bond with co-star Turner: “We get on so well and it’s so easy for us to work together because of that. It was nice to just come to work and feel really comfortable with someone and catch up both on and off screen.”

