EastEnders spoilers: Stuart wakes and reveals who shot him

The latest EastEnders whodunit will take another twist next week when doctors bring Stuart Highway round and he reveals who shot him during the recent standoff at the Queen Vic.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 17 September will see Halfway flee the hospital room when his brother regains consciousness and admit to Whitney that, even though he’s glad Stuart’s OK, he hates him for everything he’s done. But their conversation is interrupted by Stuart’s daughter Zara, who announces that her dad wants to speak to Halfway.

Halfway agrees to listen to what Stuart has to say, but is left totally shocked when his brother states that it was Mick who fired the shot!

Pretty soon, Stuart is also putting the police in the picture about what happened to him, leaving Halfway facing a race against the clock to warn Mick. As Stuart revels in the attention of telling his story, Halfway dashes back to the pub to give the Carters the news.

The bombshell leaves Linda and Mick initially questioning whether they should make a run for it, but the Queen Vic landlord ultimately ends up accepting that there’s no way out just as the investigating officers arrive.

By the end of next week, the Carters will be left reeling following Mick’s arrest and questioning Stuart’s side of the story. As the pressure becomes too much for Linda to bear, she storms over to the hospital and accuses Stuart of lying, but is quickly ushered out by the police.

Linda then begs Zara to believe her, but is dealt a crushing blow when Zara corroborates Stuart’s story! With Mick’s fate now in the hands of an inexperienced solicitor and with his bail hearing looming, will things only end up getting worse for the already beleaguered Carter clan?

