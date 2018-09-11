Coronation Street: Leanne and Toyah agree to BOTH date Imran at the same time!

The Battersby sisters have a surprising reaction to being two-timed by the lawyer

Coronation Street’s Imran Habeeb is caught two-timing Leanne Battersby with her sister Toyah next week, but the siblings have a very unexpected reaction to the sexy solicitor’s duplicity as they make him a saucy offer he can’t refuse…

On Monday 17 September, Sally Metcalfe overhears the lusty legal eagle discussing his double dalliance with both Battersby babes with co-worker Adam Barlow. Annoyed that Imran has chosen to defend her nemesis Duncan Radfield in court, Sally immediately reports back to Lee and Toyah the handsome Habeeb is stringing them both along.

Fuming at being played, the girls decide to teach Imran a lesson and instead of taking revenge in the obvious way they dupe the deceitful fella into believing they are both willing to double date him – no strings attached.

Falling for their bogus offer, excited Imran is lured to the bistro by the two women to begin their amorous three-way arrangement. The champagne is flowing and Imran is promised ‘the night of his life’ by Leanne and Toyah – but what do they really have in mind to punish the legal Lothario? This is the Battersbys we’re talking about – the mind truly boggles…

Later in the week, Leanne unsurprisingly ends up getting the sack as Imran’s secretary – but by Wednesday 19 September Adam forces his colleague to grovel and reinstate her in the role when the admin side of the office falls apart without her.

By Friday 21 September Leanne and Toyah force Imran to apologise for his antics, but despite his bad behaviour Toyah still appears to be carrying a torch for him… Will the Habeeb hunk end up driving a wedge between the sisters after all?

