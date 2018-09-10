When is BBC2’s Saving Lives at Sea on TV? What channel is it on, and what’s it about?

Everything you need to know about BBC2's documentary Saving Lives at Sea, all about Britain's lifeboat rescue teams

BBC2’s nail-biting documentary following the men and women of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) returns for a third series, featuring more heart-rending rescues and extraordinary bravery.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saving Lives at Sea.

What time is Saving Lives at Sea series 3 on TV?

The first of ten episode airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC2.

What’s the documentary about?

From a fisherman ensnared in his own net and dragged to the bottom of the sea in Salcombe, Devon, to a woman trapped in her car amidst a rising tide in Cumbria, no rescue is ever the same for RNLI’s brave men and women, who must battle through icy and bleak conditions to save lives.

Perhaps the most moving rescue featured involves a father and his 13-year-old son, who are reported missing after their kayaking trip near Anglesey overruns. The rescue team fears that if the pair have ended up in the freezing water, their survival chances are slim.

But when a member of the crew spots an upturned kayak, what follows next features extraordinary levels of courage – and may just leave a tear in your eye.