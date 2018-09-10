Coronation Street: Liz discovers her daughter is still alive tonight – watch the scene

See Jim deliver the bombshell there was a hospital mix-up and their baby girl survived

Coronation Street’s Liz McDonald is left reeling tonight when estranged husband Jim produces evidence their daughter Katie, believed to have died shortly after she was born prematurely almost 30 years ago due to medical complications, is actually still alive – and she’s in the same room, ready to meet her!

Jim made a surprise comeback to the cobbles on Friday during son Steve’s stag night ahead of his upcoming second wedding to ex-wife Tracy Barlow, and due to the bad blood between the family it was hardly a warm welcome for the McDonald patriarch.

In a scene from tonight’s double bill (Monday 10 September), Jim tells Liz the real reason he’s back in Weatherfield – he has discovered the child they believed had died at just hours old in 1992 is now a grown woman called Hannah.

Some kind of mix-up at the hospital means the girl was raised by another family in Australia but Jim has a DNA test which proves the sensational claims are true – Katie McDonald survived and is ready to be reunited with her biological mother…

Liz is incredulous at the news and struggles to take it in. How will she deal with the life-changing development once she comes face-to-face with Hannah later this week?

